Tristen Newton headshot

Tristen Newton News: Joins parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 11:56am

Minnesota transferred Newton from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Newton will join the Timberwolves in advance of Monday's game against the Wizards and could make his NBA debut if Minnesota makes him active for the contest. The two-way rookie has made three appearances for Iowa since Minnesota claimed him off waivers from Indiana on Jan. 3, with Newton averaging 14.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 33.6 minutes.

