Tristen Newton News: Leads G League team in scoring

Newton amassed 29 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 40 minutes in Friday's 128-120 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Newton improved on his three-point accuracy from his previous two outings and was also active from the charity stripe against the 905. It was his sixth straight G League game with more than 20 points, and he got over seven boards for the second consecutive time. He's signed to a two-way contract but has barely appeared for the Rockets this season, being more useful to the Vipers as he ranks second and third on the team in points and assists, respectively.