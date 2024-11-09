Fantasy Basketball
Tristen Newton headshot

Tristen Newton News: Leads Mad Ants in scoring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Newton tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 120-83 loss to the G League Cleveland Charge.

Newton looked solid from beyond the arc, but it wasn't enough to keep the score close in this one. Saturday's performance was a strong start for the rookie, who is expected to see plenty of opportunities to develop in the G League this season.

Tristen Newton
Indiana Pacers
More Stats & News
