Tristen Newton News: Leads Mad Ants in scoring

Newton tallied 18 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Saturday's 120-83 loss to the G League Cleveland Charge.

Newton looked solid from beyond the arc, but it wasn't enough to keep the score close in this one. Saturday's performance was a strong start for the rookie, who is expected to see plenty of opportunities to develop in the G League this season.