Tristen Newton News: Leads offensively as top scorer

Newton posted 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes in Friday's 103-94 G League loss to Maine.

Newton provided a lift to Iowa on both ends of the floor on Friday but led the Wolves with team-high marks in scoring, and threes were made to go along with a pair of steals defensively. Newton has appeared in eight G League contests with Iowa, averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game.