Tristen Newton News: Nails four triples in G League

Newton recorded 24 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 overtime loss to the Grand Rapids Gold.

Newton led the Mad Ants in scoring and rebounding during Tuesday's overtime loss. The rookie guard is averaging 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 33.3 minutes across his five G League appearances this season.