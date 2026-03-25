Tristen Newton News: Posts 43 points in G League victory

Newton totaled 43 points (13-24 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, four seals and two assists across 43 minutes in Tuesday's 120-105 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Newton made an impact on both ends, with the highlight of his performance being a season-high count of 43 points during Tuesday's clash. In addition to a great output from both field and three-point range, he notched at least four steals for the eighth time in 33 G League games played this season. He's also an option for the NBA team due to his two-way status, but he has yet to make an appearance for the Rockets.