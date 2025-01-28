Tristen Newton News: Puts up big line in G League

Newton tallied 27 points (9-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six assists, five rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes Monday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 126-109 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Since being claimed off waivers from the Pacers on Jan. 3, Newton has made just one appearance with the Timberwolves but has suited up six times for Iowa. The rookie point guard has thrived for Iowa, averaging 19.8 points, 6.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.