Newton ended with 13 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 121-116 win over the Stockton Kings.

The two-way player is averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.6 steals in 35.7 minutes per game over 24 G League outings on the season.