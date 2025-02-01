Tristen Newton News: Scores 24 points in G League

Newton posted 24 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes Friday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 103-94 loss to the Maine Celtics.

Since the Timberwolves claimed him off waivers from the Pacers on Jan. 3, Newton has seen the majority of his playing time in the G League. Over eight appearances with Iowa, Newton is averaging 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 36.6 minutes per contest.