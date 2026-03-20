Tristen Newton News: Solid stat line in G League win
Newton generated 31 points (10-22 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-5 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals during 39 minutes in Thursday's 108-99 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Newton scored more than twice as many points as any other player on his team while coming within one rebound of a double-double Thursday. Despite serving under a two-way contract, the guard has failed to make an appearance at the NBA level throughout the regular season, but he remains a regular starter for the G League side. With his last performance, he surpassed the 30-point threshold for the 13th time across 31 games played this campaign, increasing his average to 25.2 points per contest.
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