Tristen Newton News: Strong showing in G League

Newton recorded 26 points (5-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block in 34 minutes of Sunday's 117-115 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Newton continues to dominate at the G League level. Across 17 appearances, Newton has averaged 24.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 2.6 three-pointers in 34.8 minutes per contest.