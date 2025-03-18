Tristen Newton News: Struggles from field in G League loss

Newton ended with 10 points (3-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks across 35 minutes Sunday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 121-101 loss to the Indiana Mad Ants.

Since Minnesota claimed him off waivers from Indiana in early January, Newton has made just three appearances at the NBA level, logging eight minutes in total. The rookie point guard will continue to see plenty of playing time in the G League, where he's averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 assists, 6.2 rebounds, 2.2 three-pointers and 1.8 steals in 35.8 minutes per game over his 28 appearances between the Wolves and Indiana Mad Ants.