Tristen Newton News: Surges to 34-point night

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Newton totaled 34 points (12-21 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 109-102 victory over the San Diego Clippers.

Newton had his shot working from beyond the arc, which is where he tacked on 21 of his 34 points in the win. The 24-year-old has been red hot in the G League and is averaging 26.8 points per game over his last four outings.

