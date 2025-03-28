Tristen Newton News: Surpasses 20-point mark in loss

Newton recorded 23 points (9-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals over 43 minutes in Friday's 127-123 G League loss to South Bay.

Newton provided a nice lift on both ends of the floor for Iowa in Friday's contest, surpassing the 20-point mark while tallying a team-high-tying pair of steals in a balanced effort. Newton has appeared in 19 G League contests with the Wolves, averaging 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.