Tristen Newton News: Tallies 21 points in G League

Newton totaled 21 points (5-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, nine assists and four steals in 38 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers' 123-121 victory over Raptors 905.

Newton couldn't get his shot to fall from deep, but a perfect night from the free-throw line helped him reach the 20-point threshold. His contributions didn't stop there, as he fell one rebound and assist shy of a triple-double. Newton is averaging 25.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals in 26 G League regular-season games so far this year.