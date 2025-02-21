Fantasy Basketball
Tristen Newton headshot

Tristen Newton News: Tallies triple-double in G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Newton recorded 15 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds and 10 assists over 40 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League loss to Sioux Falls.

Newton did it all for Iowa in Thursday's G League contest, pacing all Wolves players in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of four players with 15 or more points in a strong triple-double performance. Newton has appeared in 11 G League contests with Iowa, averaging 19.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game.

Tristen Newton
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
