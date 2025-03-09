Tristen Newton News: Transferred to G League

The Timberwolves transferred Newton to the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Newton will join Iowa ahead of its game against the Oklahoma City Blue on Monday. The two-way combo guard has yet to reach double-digit playing time at the NBA level, though he is averaging 17.6 points, 6.7 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 35.8 minutes per game in 25 G League outings.