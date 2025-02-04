Tristen Newton News: Turns in well-rounded line in G League

Newton notched 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 37 minutes Monday in the G League Iowa Wolves' 147-118 loss to the Memphis Hustle.

Newton has appeared in nine games for Iowa since the Timberwolves claimed the two-way player off waivers from the Pacers in January. He's averaging 20.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and 2.0 steals 36.6 minutes thus far during his time with Iowa, where he'll likely continue to see the bulk of his playing time since the parent club doesn't have a regular spot in the rotation available for him.