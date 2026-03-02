Ty Jerome Injury: Could return Tuesday
Jerome (thigh) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.
Jerome is in danger of missing his third straight matchup while dealing with a left thigh bruise. He was added to the injury report as doubtful ahead of Sunday's game, so it appears he's making progress in his recovery. The Grizzlies should have a better idea of Jerome's availability for Tuesday closer to tipoff.
