Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Jerome is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers due to an illness.

Jerome has been a reliable option off the bench for the Cavaliers backcourt, but he's in danger of missing a game for the first time since Dec. 3. Jerome is averaging 8.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game over his last 10 games. The doubtful tag suggests he's very unlikely to suit up Sunday.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
