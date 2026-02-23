Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Jerome (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.

Jerome was a late addition to the injury report, and that's usually not a great sign in fantasy hoops. If Jerome is unable to shake this questionable tag, the Grizzlies could lean heavily on Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
