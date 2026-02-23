Ty Jerome Injury: Dealing with illness
Jerome (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Kings.
Jerome was a late addition to the injury report, and that's usually not a great sign in fantasy hoops. If Jerome is unable to shake this questionable tag, the Grizzlies could lean heavily on Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer.
