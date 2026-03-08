Ty Jerome Injury: Doubtful for Monday
Jerome (calf) is doubtful to play Monday versus the Nets.
Monday's game will be the first of a back-to-back set, and it looks like Jerome will receive a maintenance day. Scotty Pippen (toe) is also expected to sit out Monday's game, so Walter Clayton, Javon Small and Cam Spencer should see a bump in minutes.
