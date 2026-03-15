Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Doubtful for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 3:36pm

Jerome is doubtful for Monday's game in Chicago due to a left shoulder contusion.

With Jerome not expected to play and Walter Clayton (ankle) questionable, Cam Spencer could be slated for major minutes Monday as one of the few true point guards on the active roster. Check back for official word on Jerome closer to Monday's tipoff.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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