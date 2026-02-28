Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Jerome (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Jerome was sidelined for Friday's loss to the Mavericks due to a left thigh contusion, and his status remains in jeopardy for Sunday's matchup. If he is unable to suit up, the Grizzlies will likely continue to lean on Scotty Pippen, Walter Clayton and Javon Small to handle increased minutes in the backcourt.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
