Ty Jerome Injury: Doubtful for Sunday
Jerome (thigh) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Jerome was sidelined for Friday's loss to the Mavericks due to a left thigh contusion, and his status remains in jeopardy for Sunday's matchup. If he is unable to suit up, the Grizzlies will likely continue to lean on Scotty Pippen, Walter Clayton and Javon Small to handle increased minutes in the backcourt.
