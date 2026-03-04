Ty Jerome Injury: Doubtful Wednesday
Jerome (calf) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against Portland.
The expectation is that Memphis will keep Jerome out of action for calf injury management on the second leg of the team's back-to-back set. Jahmai Mashack and Walter Clayton will be asked to help pick up the slack in the Grizzlies' depleted backcourt Wednesday.
