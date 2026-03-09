Ty Jerome Injury: Downgraded to out Monday
Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.
Jerome's absence appears to be strategic management of his right calf, as Monday's contest is the first of a back-to-back set. With Scotty Pippen (toe) also sidelined, Javon Small, Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer should see an uptick in opportunities in the backcourt.
