Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Downgraded to out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets.

Jerome's absence appears to be strategic management of his right calf, as Monday's contest is the first of a back-to-back set. With Scotty Pippen (toe) also sidelined, Javon Small, Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer should see an uptick in opportunities in the backcourt.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
5 days ago