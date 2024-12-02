Ty Jerome Injury: Feeling ill, could sit Tuesday

Jerome is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Washington with an illness.

Jerome is under the weather after he played 11 minutes in Sunday's 115-111 loss to the Celtics. Though the 11 minutes represented his least playing time in any of the past 14 games, Jerome's reduction in minutes likely had less to do with him being limited by the illness than it did Caris LeVert getting a bigger workload following a recent multi-game injury-related absence. If Jerome isn't able to play Tuesday, a spot in the rotation could reopen for second-year guard Craig Porter.