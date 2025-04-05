Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Jerome (knee) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

After missing the last five games for the Cavaliers with a knee issue, Jerome has a chance to play Sunday against Sacramento. The 27-year-old guard is having a breakout year with Cleveland, averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game while shooting a career-best 50.9 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from deep.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers

