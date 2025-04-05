Ty Jerome Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Jerome (knee) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

After missing the last five games for the Cavaliers with a knee issue, Jerome has a chance to play Sunday against Sacramento. The 27-year-old guard is having a breakout year with Cleveland, averaging a career-high 12.2 points per game while shooting a career-best 50.9 percent from the floor and 43.1 percent from deep.