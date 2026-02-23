Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Not expected to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Jerome is unlikely to play Monday against the Kings, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Jerome remains listed as questionable due to an illness, but all signs point to him being held out. This would open up more opportunities for Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer. The Grizzlies should have an official ruling on Jerome's availability shortly.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
