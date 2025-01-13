Ty Jerome Injury: Not expected to play Tuesday

Jerome (illness) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Indiana, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

Jerome is expected to miss his second consecutive contest while he deals with a lingering illness. If the guard remains sidelined, Sam Merrill will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Jerome has averaged 9.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 17.0 minutes per game.