Ty Jerome Injury: Not playing Friday
Jerome (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas.
Jerome was initially tagged as doubtful due to a left thigh contusion, so it's no surprise to see him ruled out for Friday's contest. Scotty Pippen, Walter Clayton and Javon Small are all slated for more minutes and larger roles in Jerome's absence. Jerome's next chance to suit up is Sunday against Indiana.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 234 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks4 days ago
-
General NBA Article
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 184 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More