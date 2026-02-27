Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Jerome (thigh) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Dallas.

Jerome was initially tagged as doubtful due to a left thigh contusion, so it's no surprise to see him ruled out for Friday's contest. Scotty Pippen, Walter Clayton and Javon Small are all slated for more minutes and larger roles in Jerome's absence. Jerome's next chance to suit up is Sunday against Indiana.

