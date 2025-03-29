Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome

Ty Jerome Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Jerome (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Ethan Sands of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sunday will be the third straight game that Jerome will miss while managing a sore left knee, and his next chance to take the floor is Wednesday against the Knicks. Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro should absorb some of Jerome's minutes during Sunday's interconference clash.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers

