Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Jerome (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

Jerome is one of several Cleveland players who will sit out the regular-season finale on Sunday. Jerome should play a sizable role off the bench for the Cavaliers in the playoffs, but he won't take the court Sunday in order to have him close to being 100 percent healthy for the upcoming postseason run. Jerome ends the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game across 70 appearances (three starts).

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now