Ty Jerome Injury: Officially out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Jerome (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Kings.

It was reported shortly before tipoff that Jerome wasn't expected to play Monday due to an illness, and the Grizzlies have since announced that he's been downgraded to out. Scotty Pippen and Cam Spencer are candidates to start in Jerome's place.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
