Ty Jerome Injury: Officially out Saturday
Jerome (calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Charlotte.
Jerome was listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 28-year-old point guard has been dealing with the lingering effects of a calf injury that cost him the first half of the 2025-26 regular season. With Jerome on the sidelines, look for Javon Small and Cam Spencer to see more action. Jerome's next chance to play will come Monday at Atlanta.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 165 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 138 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 129 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 129 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More