Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Officially out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Jerome (calf) is listed as out for Saturday's game against Charlotte.

Jerome was listed as doubtful ahead of Saturday's game, so his absence doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 28-year-old point guard has been dealing with the lingering effects of a calf injury that cost him the first half of the 2025-26 regular season. With Jerome on the sidelines, look for Javon Small and Cam Spencer to see more action. Jerome's next chance to play will come Monday at Atlanta.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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