Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: On track to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Jerome (thigh) is trending toward playing in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.

Jerome remains listed as questionable due to a bruised left thigh, but this report indicates that he's progressing in the right direction. Expect official confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
