Ty Jerome Injury: On track to play
Jerome (thigh) is trending toward playing in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Chris Herrington of The Daily Memphian reports.
Jerome remains listed as questionable due to a bruised left thigh, but this report indicates that he's progressing in the right direction. Expect official confirmation on his availability closer to tipoff.
