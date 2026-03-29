Ty Jerome Injury: Out again versus Phoenix
Jerome (ankle) remains out for Monday's game against Phoenix,.
Jerome will miss another contest because of a sprained left ankle. However, with only eight games remaining on the schedule before the Grizzlies call it a year, it's unknown if Jerome will be back this season. With a loaded injury report for Memphis once again, GG Jackson will likely handle most of the work in the backcourt versus the Suns. Walter Clayton (ankle) could also factor into the equation, although he's currently listed as questionable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 28Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 272 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 272 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More