Ty Jerome Injury: Out for season finale

Jerome (ankle) is out for Sunday's season finale against the Rockets.

Jerome will end the 2025-26 season having missed 11 games in a row. He didn't make his season debut until Jan. 31 and didn't play more than three consecutive games all year. Still, when he took the floor, he played well. Across his 15 appearances, the guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 22.6 minutes.