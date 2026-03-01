Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Out Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 2:20pm

Jerome (thigh) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Jerome will miss his second consecutive contest due to a left thigh contusion sustained during his 22-point performance against the Warriors last Wednesday. In his absence, Memphis will likely continue to rely on Scotty Pippen, Walter Clayton, and Javon Small to handle the bulk of the backcourt minutes.

