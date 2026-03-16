Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Out vs. Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Jerome (shoulder) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Jerome put up 21 points in Friday's loss to the Pistons, but he was downgraded to doubtful ahead of Monday's clash and has now been ruled out with a left shoulder contusion. His absence should open up more minutes for Cam Spencer and Walter Clayton in the backcourt.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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