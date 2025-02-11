Ty Jerome Injury: Questionable for Wednesday
Jerome (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Jerome is in jeopardy of sitting out against Toronto due to right calf soreness. Since Wednesday marks Cleveland's final outing prior to the All-Stat break, the team could opt to exercise caution with the sharpshooter. Sam Merrill and Craig Porter would likely pick up extra minutes if Jerome can't play.
