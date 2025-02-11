Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 11, 2025 at 3:09pm

Jerome (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Jerome is in jeopardy of sitting out against Toronto due to right calf soreness. Since Wednesday marks Cleveland's final outing prior to the All-Stat break, the team could opt to exercise caution with the sharpshooter. Sam Merrill and Craig Porter would likely pick up extra minutes if Jerome can't play.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
