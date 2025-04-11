Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Jerome will miss Friday's game against the Knicks for left knee injury management.

Jerome started Thursday's game against the Pacers for the shorthanded Cavaliers, posting 24 points, six assists, two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes. He'll be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance, however, as the Cavaliers are looking to keep their regulars fresh for the playoffs.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now