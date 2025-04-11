Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Jerome will miss Friday's game against the Knicks for left knee injury management.
Jerome started Thursday's game against the Pacers for the shorthanded Cavaliers, posting 24 points, six assists, two rebounds and one block in 26 minutes. He'll be held out for the second leg of this back-to-back set for maintenance, however, as the Cavaliers are looking to keep their regulars fresh for the playoffs.
