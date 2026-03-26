Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Jerome (ankle) won't play Friday versus the Rockets.
Jerome is set to sit out his second straight game, but maybe he'll be able to get back out there for Saturday's matchup with the Bulls. Javon Small will have a chance for another start Friday with Jerome unavailable, while Walter Clayton and Cam Spencer should see a bump in minutes.
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