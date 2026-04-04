Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2026

Jerome (ankle) won't play Sunday in Milwaukee.

This will be Jerome's seventh straight game on the sidelines, and it's not encouraging that he continues to get ruled out 24 hours in advance of tipoff. After Sunday's match, the Grizzlies will have just four games remaining on their schedule.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
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