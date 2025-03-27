Fantasy Basketball
Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2025

Jerome (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs, Danny Cunningham of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

The 27-year-old combo guard will miss just his second outing since the All-Star break due to left knee soreness. Sam Merrill and Isaac Okoro are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Jerome being sidelined. His next chance to suit up will come Friday against Detroit.

