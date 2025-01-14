Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Jerome (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Indiana, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Due to a lingering illness, Jerome will remain on the shelf for a second consecutive contest. The 27-year-old has averaged 17.6 minutes per contest over 36 regular-season appearances (two starts), and Sam Merrill should see an uptick in playing time with Jerome sidelined. The guard's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Thunder.