Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 14, 2025 at 3:28pm

Jerome (illness) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against Indiana, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.

Due to a lingering illness, Jerome will remain on the shelf for a second consecutive contest. The 27-year-old has averaged 17.6 minutes per contest over 36 regular-season appearances (two starts), and Sam Merrill should see an uptick in playing time with Jerome sidelined. The guard's next chance to play will come Thursday against the Thunder.

Ty Jerome
Cleveland Cavaliers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now