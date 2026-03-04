Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Jerome (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Portland.

Jerome will be held out of the second leg of this back-to-back set due to right calf injury management. His next opportunity to play will come Saturday against the Clippers. The Grizzlies are set to be extremely shorthanded Wednesday, leaving significant minutes available for the likes of Walter Clayton, Cam Spencer and Javon Small.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
