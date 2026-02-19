Ty Jerome Injury: Sitting Friday
Jerome is out for Friday's game against Utah due to right calf injury management.
Jerome will take a seat in his team's first game out of the All-Star break. Scotty Pippen (toe) is also out, so it'll presumably up to Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack to eat up minutes in the backcourt Friday night.
