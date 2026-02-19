Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Sitting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Jerome is out for Friday's game against Utah due to right calf injury management.

Jerome will take a seat in his team's first game out of the All-Star break. Scotty Pippen (toe) is also out, so it'll presumably up to Cam Spencer, Javon Small and Jahmai Mashack to eat up minutes in the backcourt Friday night.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome
