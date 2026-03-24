Ty Jerome headshot

Ty Jerome Injury: Tagged out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Jerome is out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a left ankle sprain.

Jerome will continue his recent trend of sitting out every game or so as the team aims to keep him healthy, though this time he's being listed with a left ankle injury. Walter Clayton is a candidate to start at point guard in Jerome's place Wednesday.

Ty Jerome
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ty Jerome See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 21
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Joe Mayo
8 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 16
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
8 days ago