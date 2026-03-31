Ty Jerome Injury: Unavailable for Wednesday

Jerome (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.

Jerome is in line for his fifth straight absence while rehabbing from a left ankle sprain. The fact that he's been ruled out a full day ahead of Wednesday's game is likely a sign that he's not all that close to a return, and with only six games after Wednesday remaining in the regular season, it's unknown if he'll get healthy in time to appear down the stretch, especially with little to play for.